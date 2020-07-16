Juventus draw in six-goal Serie A thriller

Juventus have edged toward a record-extending ninth successive Italian Serie A title after a roller coaster 3-3 draw with Sassuolo.

The champions raced into a two-goal lead inside 12 minutes with Barcelona-bound midfielder Miralem Pjanic setting up goals for Danilo and Gonzalo Higuain.

The hosts battled back and, after Filip Djuricic halved the deficit before the break, they equalised from a Domenico Berardi free kick and stunningly went ahead when Francesco Caput struck within minutes of the restart.

Alex Sandro levelled on 64 minutes but Juve were unable to find a winner as Cristiano Ronaldo failed to score for the first time in seven matches.

With five matches remaining, Juventus are seven points clear of second-placed Atalanta after a third successive game without victory.

Sassuolo are eighth and still in the hunt for a Europa League berth.

Third-placed Lazio are eight points adrift of the leaders after being held to a goalless draw at Udinese.

Elsewhere, Roma remained on course for a Europa League spot after they sealed their third win in a row by beating Verona 2-1.

Jordan Veretout's penalty and a header from Edin Dzeko put the hosts in control at Stadio Olimpico, with Matteo Pessina pulling one back just after the interval.

Coppa Italia winners Napoli, who are already guaranteed Europa League qualification, were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw at mid-table Bologna.

Greece defender Kostas Manolas headed the visitors into an early lead but, after veteran Bologna striker Rodrigo Palacio had a goal disallowed for offside, Gambia international Musa Barrow equalised 10 minutes from time.

Seventh-placed AC Milan overturned a half-time deficit to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe with a 3-1 success over Parma at the San Siro.

Goals from Franck Kessie, Alessio Romagnoli and Hakan Calhanoglu secured victory after Jasmin Kurtic's 44th-minute opener for Parma.

Lecce's hopes of avoiding relegation were dealt a blow as visitors Fiorentin won 3-1.

Federico Chiesa, Rachid Ghezzal and Patrick Cutrone struck first-half goals for the Florence club before Yevhen Shakhov claimed a late consolation for the 18th-placed hosts.

In Wednesday's other game, Federico Bonazzoli's double and a goal from Manolo Gabbiadini gave Sampdoria a comfortable 3-0 success over Cagliari.