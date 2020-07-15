Chelsea’s top-four push all about attitude

Frank Lampard said Chelsea's push for Champions League qualification will "be tough" but insisted it will not come down to a test of nerve.

Olivier Giroud wasted a slew of chances before he headed home Christian Pulisic's teasing cross as the Blues saw off already-relegated Norwich City 1-0 at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.

Third-placed Chelsea moved four points ahead of fourth-placed Leicester City and Manchester United, who are fifth - although both sides have a game in hand.

The Blues will face champions Liverpool and high-flying Wolverhampton Wanderers in their final two Premier League matches against.

Lampard rejected the idea that Chelsea's Champions League qualification will now rest on bravery, however, challenging his players to keep clear heads instead.

"I keep talking about mentality, but I don't like the word bottle too much," the Chelsea manager said.

"We've got two games now against just two really good opponents, so we've just got to focus on those games one by one.

"We've got to prepare properly and show the right attitude, and I think we did that tonight.

"So rather than talk about bottle I want to talk about focus and attitude, and hopefully we have enough to get through but it's going to be tough."

Giroud's goal on the stroke of halftime was the lone bright spot in a flat game at Stamford Bridge.

"All I wanted to do was make sure we did our job tonight. I felt tonight was about us," Lampard said.

"We were against a team who has just been relegated.

"With all respect, here at home if we get our job done at home we get three points and we did do that."

Norwich were unable to generate any clear-cut chances but manager Daniel Farke still hailed the commitment of the Canaries, who had their relegation confirmed when they were thumped by West Ham United last weekend.

"I have to say I am pretty pleased with the reaction of my lads," Farke said.

"We had to deal with the disappointment against Chelsea's need to win this game.

"And I think we were unbelievably competitive, really compact and not that far away from winning a point."