AAP Soccer

Chelsea win boosts Champions League hopes

By AAP Newswire

Chelsea v Norwich City - AAP

1 of 1

Chelsea have improved their odds of securing a Champions League spot for next season as they edged relegated Norwich City 1-0 in the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of halftime to leave third-placed Chelsea four points clear of Leicester City and Manchester United, who both have a game in hand

Giroud's goal was the lone bright spot in a flat game at Stamford Bridge, with the Canaries managing only two shots on goal.

Frenchman Giroud headed Christian Pulisic's cross past Tim Krul in the Norwich goal to win it for the hosts.

On another night Giroud could have had four but in the end his solitary goal could wind up finally pushing the Blues into next term's Champions League.

He was pleased to score but admitted Chelsea had been under pressure going into the game.

"Yes definitely, we needed to be patient, to play our game, to move the ball quick against a team who play with a deep (defensive) block," Giroud told Sky Sports.

"We created a lot of chances but it was important to score before halftime and we were very pleased with that.

"We probably should have scored more goals, we had a lot of possession.

"But I think the team was a bit under pressure because we knew we needed that win, definitely, so we are happy."

Recent acquisition from Ajax, Hakim Ziyech was in the stands to watch his new teammates with the Morocco forward already training with the Blues before being available for action next season.

Latest articles

Other sport

Bess ‘dangerous’ ahead of second Test

England’s Dom Bess insists he is unfazed by not taking wickets on the final day of the first Test defeat to West Indies.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Broad given no guarantee of England recall

England quick Stuart Broad has been told he is not certain to be recalled for this week’s second Test against West Indies after his first-Test omission.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Windies celebrate Test win against England

Jermaine Blackwood smashed 95 to help the West Indies chase down a target of 200 and beat England by four wickets in the first Test at the Ageas Bowl.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sevilla continue push for Champions League

Sevilla moved a step closer to Champions League qualification after beating Real Mallorca 2-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday.

AAP Newswire