Chelsea win boosts Champions League hopes

Chelsea have improved their odds of securing a Champions League spot for next season as they edged relegated Norwich City 1-0 in the Premier League.

Olivier Giroud scored the only goal of the game on the stroke of halftime to leave third-placed Chelsea four points clear of Leicester City and Manchester United, who both have a game in hand

Giroud's goal was the lone bright spot in a flat game at Stamford Bridge, with the Canaries managing only two shots on goal.

Frenchman Giroud headed Christian Pulisic's cross past Tim Krul in the Norwich goal to win it for the hosts.

On another night Giroud could have had four but in the end his solitary goal could wind up finally pushing the Blues into next term's Champions League.

He was pleased to score but admitted Chelsea had been under pressure going into the game.

"Yes definitely, we needed to be patient, to play our game, to move the ball quick against a team who play with a deep (defensive) block," Giroud told Sky Sports.

"We created a lot of chances but it was important to score before halftime and we were very pleased with that.

"We probably should have scored more goals, we had a lot of possession.

"But I think the team was a bit under pressure because we knew we needed that win, definitely, so we are happy."

Recent acquisition from Ajax, Hakim Ziyech was in the stands to watch his new teammates with the Morocco forward already training with the Blues before being available for action next season.