Spaniard Susaeta departs A-League’s City

Melbourne City winger Markel Susaeta has left the A-League club to return to Spain citing family reasons.

The 32-year-old did not join his teammates in their NSW hub in the lead-up to the competition restart and they will have to play out the remainder of the season without him.

"Susaeta has not joined the team in New South Wales quarantine and has returned to Spain for family reasons," City said in a statement.

"The club would like to thank Markel for his contribution over the past season and wishes him well for the future."

Susaeta, who had a long career with Athletic Bilbao in Spain's La Liga, joined second-placed City on a six-month contract in the January transfer window, replacing Uruguayan winger Javier Cabrera.

He made 10 appearances for City, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

City have three regular season games left but will not feature in the early games when the league recommence, as all three Victorian teams are in a 14-day quarantine period.