Perth captain Castro out of A-League

Perth Glory captain Diego Castro is citing coronavirus fears for opting out of the A-League's resumption.

The Spanish marquee has informed his club that playing while being based in a Sydney hub is an "unacceptable health risk" for himself and his family.

"It is very unfortunate that Diego will not be available for the remainder of the season," Perth chief executive Tony Pignata said in a statement on Tuesday.

"But we understand this personal decision that he has come to after careful consideration."

Castro, the 2015/16 Johnny Warren medallist, is understood not to have returned to training with his Glory teammates ahead of the season restart.

The absence of the 38-year-old Castro, who is contracted by Perth for another season, leaves a gaping hole.

Perth, who won last season's Premiers Plate before losing the grand final on penalties to Sydney FC, are fifth on the ladder with seven games remaining.