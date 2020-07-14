AAP Soccer

Perth captain Castro out of A-League

By AAP Newswire

Perth Glory captain Diego Castro - AAP

1 of 1

Perth Glory captain Diego Castro is citing coronavirus fears for opting out of the A-League's resumption.

The Spanish marquee has informed his club that playing while being based in a Sydney hub is an "unacceptable health risk" for himself and his family.

"It is very unfortunate that Diego will not be available for the remainder of the season," Perth chief executive Tony Pignata said in a statement on Tuesday.

"But we understand this personal decision that he has come to after careful consideration."

Castro, the 2015/16 Johnny Warren medallist, is understood not to have returned to training with his Glory teammates ahead of the season restart.

The absence of the 38-year-old Castro, who is contracted by Perth for another season, leaves a gaping hole.

Perth, who won last season's Premiers Plate before losing the grand final on penalties to Sydney FC, are fifth on the ladder with seven games remaining.

Latest articles

Sport

Murray League calls off junior footy season

THE final Murray League domino has fallen after it was announced the junior football season would not go ahead due to the coronavirus pandemic. Echuca United will now join district rivals Moama and Tongala on the sidelines after the Magpies and...

Brayden May
Sport

Murray Netball League cancels junior season

JUNIOR netball has been dealt another blow, with the Murray League electing to scrap its junior season.

Andrew Johnston
Sport

Bendigo Junior Football League on the cards for Leitchville-Gunbower

LEITCHVILLE-GUNBOWER’S under-18 footballers are about to enter uncharted waters. The club has confirmed it will field a side in a newly added Bendigo Junior Football League competition which will feature teams from the Heathcote District and...

Brayden May

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire