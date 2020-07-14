AAP Soccer

Coach De Marigny extends Wanderers stay

By AAP Newswire

Western Sydney have appointed Jean-Paul de Marigny as the A-League club's head coach until the end of the 2020-21 season.

The former Socceroos defender has been in charge of the Wanderers as interim coach since former German international Markus Babbel's exit in January.

The Wanderers have won three and drawn three of the seven games during de Marigny's tenure.

De Marigny said taking up his first A-League head coach role was a "humbling" experience and he was determined to deliver the Wanderers silverware by the end of the 2020-21 season.

"My belief is that this club is a big club, the biggest club in the league and my definition of a big club is clubs that win trophies," de Marigny said on Tuesday.

"So the challenge for us is to make sure that when it comes season end, that we're challenging to win trophies.

"One hundred per cent (I want a trophy by June 2021) - that's very clear, that's why I get up every day.

"We need success, we want success and that's what we'll be chasing."

Chairman Paul Lederer said the Wanderers' renewed discipline and aggression under de Marigny showed he was the right man for the job.

"When 'JP' took the reins for the first time, we immediately noticed a shift in the group - a change in their character that had more aggression and passion to win," Lederer said.

De Marigny's appointment comes a week before the Wanderers were due to restart their 2019-20 campaign against Melbourne Victory.

However, that match is likely to be postponed with Victory in isolation in NSW due to the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

The eighth-placed Wanderers have five games remaining this season. They are just one point behind sixth-placed Western United, who have a game in hand - and face a tough run to push for finals.

"We're looking forward to the challenge in front of us in terms of the short term," de Marigny said.

"Our challenge is to start the league the way we finished (before the suspension)."

