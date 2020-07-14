AAP Soccer

Adelaide Utd lose injured star Troisi

By AAP Newswire

James Troisi - AAP

1 of 1

Adelaide United playmaker James Troisi will have knee surgery, throwing his part in the A-League season's resumption in doubt.

Troisi will be out of action for at least a month after having an operation on Tuesday on a bone spur on his right knee.

The veteran midfielder's hopes of playing again in the disrupted season hinge on seventh-placed Adelaide making the finals, which are likely to start around August 21.

Football Federation Australia will announce the season schedule later Tuesday.

Troisi endured a troubled campaign before the league was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic, playing 13 of a possible 21 games.

The 32-year-old missed a chunk of games in February because of a thigh strain, and was sidelined by a hamstring strain in January.

On return to training after the season shutdown, Troisi battled knee soreness but played in Adelaide's two internal trial games.

"The problem James has had has been a consistent source of discomfort to him for some time and has prevented him training fully," Adelaide's club doctor James Ilic said.

"The issue was a bony spur on the outside of his knee that was persistently irritating him during movement."

Troisi's injury puts another hole in an Adelaide midfield missing international Mirko Boland, who remains in Germany during the pandemic.

The Reds also cut ties with Dutch-based defender Michael Maria and parted company with coach Gertjan Verbeek, who won't be returning from the Netherlands.

United appointed Carl Veart as interim coach for the rest of the season.

Latest articles

News

More mask machines arrive at Med-Con for fight against COVID-19

In a win for local industry and employment, Australia’s only mask manufacturer - Med-Con, based near Shepparton - has received another machine from Echuca, with an additional machine scheduled to arrive today. The new mask-making machine brings the...

Spencer Fowler Steen
News

GV Health reduces elective surgery as Greater Shepparton reports third positive COVID-19 case

Greater Shepparton has recorded a third case of COVID-19 in as many days. It comes as Goulburn Valley Health moves to reduce elective surgery, and requests all hospital visitors to wear face masks. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp...

Madi Chwasta
News

Boost set for Echuca week-day train services

THERE’LL be more trains to choo, choo, choose from for passengers and visitors to Echuca. It’s all thanks to the announcement of an extra $300 million in funding for the Regional Rail Revival program which will include upgrading the Bendigo...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire