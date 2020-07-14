Inter Milan climb to second in Serie A

AAP Soccer

Three second-half goals saw Inter Milan come from behind to defeat Torino 3-1 on Monday and jump to second in Italy's Serie A.

The victory enabled the Nerazzurri to leapfrog Lazio on goal difference with six matches remaining and all but secures their Champions League qualification for next season.

Inter sit eight points behind leaders Juventus and one above Atalanta.

With only four ECL spots available, fifth-place Roma now lag 14 points behind.

The Nerazzurri fell behind to a mistake from veteran keeper Samir Handanovic, who grabbed a corner kick but dropped the ball for Andrea Belotti's easy flick in the 17th.

Early in the second half Ashley Young volleyed in off a header by Lautaro Martinez, before Diego Godin's header beat Torino keeper Salvatore Sirigu.

Martinez then found a lucky third goal in the 61st minute as defender Gleison Bremer deflected his shot to wrong-foot Sirigu.

Il Toro have lost four of the six games played since the restart after the coronavirus lockdown and lie five points clear of the three-team drop zone.

