AAP Soccer

Marquee Kone leaves Western United

By AAP Newswire

Panagiotis Kone - AAP

1 of 1

Western United have parted ways with marquee and inaugural A-League signing Panagiotis Kone.

The midfielder signed a two-year contract when he joined the A-League newcomers last year but will now return home to Greece in the coming days.

A former Greece international, Kone made 15 appearances for United in the club's first season, scoring two goals.

"I want to thank Western United for giving me the opportunity to be part of this club," he said.

"I wish the best of luck to all the players, staff and members."

The A-League season resumes this Friday but United will not feature in the opening weekend as the three Melbourne clubs are working through their 14-day quarantine.

Latest articles

National

NSW inquest considers death in custody

An inquest into the death of a 22-year-old Indigenous man in NSW custody has began, with evidence heard from the man’s last cellmate.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld activist student’s suspension upheld

Outspoken student activist Drew Pavlou’s suspension from the University of Queensland has been upheld at an appeal hearing.

AAP Newswire
National

Snapchat texts in Sydney teacher case

A Sydney teacher allegedly enticed her student to send explicit images on Snapchat and sexually assaulted him five times, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire