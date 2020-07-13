AAP Soccer

Genoa beat SPAL to leave Serie A drop zone

By AAP Newswire

Genoa's Lasse Schoene (3-R) - AAP

1 of 1

Genoa have boosted their hopes of avoiding relegation with a 2-0 win over last-placed SPAL in Italy's Serie A.

Goran Pandev and Lasse Schone scored in each half and Genoa also had a penalty saved on Sunday.

It was Genoa's first win since the restart and lifted the team out of the relegation zone.

Genoa are two points above Lecce who visit Cagliari in one of five matches later Sunday when Napoli coach Gennaro Gattuso faces AC Milan as opponents for the first time.

SPAL are 11 points from safety with six matches remaining.

The match in Genoa was played at a sluggish pace, with temperatures topping 30C.

Pandev fired Genoa in front in the 24th minute and the hosts had a great chance to double their lead 13 minutes later but Iago Falque had his weak penalty saved by SPAL goalkeeper Karlo Letica after Arkadiusz Reca tripped Francesco Cassata.

Genoa did get a second shortly after halftime when Schone curled a magnificent free-kick into the top corner.

It could have had a third moments later but Andrea Pinamonti hit the post.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Oceanex starts build-up to Melbourne Cup

Co-trainer Michael Kent Jr says Oceanex has come back to training at Caulfield a rounder and stronger mare in the build-up to the Melbourne Cup.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bell chasing Everest start for Jungle Edge

Mick Bell is throwing his hat into the ring for an Everest start for Jungle Edge after the evergreen sprinter won the Sir John Monash Stakes.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Harlech arrives in Melbourne for spring

New Zealand Group Two winner Harlech has arrived in Melbourne, with trainer Mike Moroney to aim the rising four-year-old at some spring features in Australia.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire