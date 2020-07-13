Spurs beat Arsenal in north London derby

AAP Soccer

Son Heung-min has scored the equaliser and set up the winner as Tottenham came from behind to beat Arsenal 2-1 in the English Premier League, reviving hopes of European soccer for Jose Mourinho's faltering side.

Wolverhampton Wanderers also moved back to sixth after a 3-0 victory over Everton, while struggling Aston Villa grabbed a vital 2-0 victory over visiting Crystal Palace.

In the first north London derby at Tottenham's new stadium, Alexandre Lacazette bent Arsenal's opener into the top corner in the 16th minute on Sunday.

But Sead Kolasinac's misplaced pass allowed Tottenham to level inside three minutes, with Son taking the ball out to a tight angle but still managing to chip goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Son, who was dropped from the starting lineup for the 0-0 draw at Bournemouth on Thursday, provided the corner that Toby Alderweireld sent past Martinez in the 81st with a glancing header.

Tottenham moved above Arsenal into eighth place, while Wolverhampton held onto sixth place after thrashing Everton.

Wolves took the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime after Daniel Podence was tripped by Everton defender Lucas Digne. Raul Jimenez then stepped up to dispatch his 25th goal this season for a 1-0 lead.

Immediately after the second-half restart, Belgium's Leander Dendoncker doubled the advantage by heading in a free-kick from Pedro Neto before Diogo Jota finished off Ruben Neves' long pass.

The victory means Wolves now have 55 points, three behind fifth-placed Manchester United, which could be enough for a Champions League place if Manchester City's European ban is upheld Monday.

Meanwhile, Trezeguet scored both goals either side of halftime to ensure Villa are now four points from safety with a tally of 30 in 18th place.

Crytsal Palace will feel aggrevied by VAR after Mamadou Sakho's sixth-minute goal, which went in off his shoulder, was ruled out for handball.

Aston Villa meanwhile will be working with police to investigate one of their fans who racially abused Palace striker Wilfried Zaha on social media.

Zaha revealed before the game a set of screenshots on his Twitter account showing he had been sent images of the Ku Klux Klan by the fan, known as "jackdolan_avfc," on Instagram with a threatening message of "you better not score, you black c***."

"We deplore the disgusting racist messages. When the culprit is identified AVFC will issue a lifetime ban," Aston Villa said.

Palace's Christian Benteke was red carded late on to complete a miserable day for the visitors.

Villa's relegation rivals Bournemouth have the chance to take back the 18th position, which Villa currently occupy, when they take on Leicester later Sunday.

