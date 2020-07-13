AAP Soccer

Valencia lose, Europa League hopes fade

Valencia's chances of making the Europa League next season have taken a hit after a 1-0 loss at relegation-threatened Leganes in the Spanish league.

Valencia couldn't avoid the loss - their fourth in six matches - despite playing with an extra man for almost the entire second half.

They also wasted a penalty kick at Butarque Stadium.

The result dropped Valencia to ninth place and further from the Europa League qualification places with two rounds to go.

Only fifth and sixth will automatically secure spots for the second-tier European club competition.

Valencia's gap to sixth-place Getafe is three points.

It was the second win in three matches for Leganes, which kept alive their chances of escaping relegation.

The club from southern Madrid moved to 18th, three points from safety entering the final stretch of games.

Leganes played with 10 men from the 54th after Jonathan Silva was sent off with a straight red card for a hard foul from behind.

He was initially shown a yellow but video review determined that a red card was warranted.

Ruben Perez scored the winner for Leganes by converting an 18th-minute penalty kick.

Valencia's best chance to equalise also came from the penalty spot, but playmaker Dani Parejo had his shot saved by Leganes goalkeeper Ivan Cuellar in the 60th.

Real Madrid visit midtable Granada on Monday looking to reopen a four-point lead on second-place Barcelona and move closer to their first Spanish league title in three years.

Zinedine Zidane's team would then need another victory - or two draws - from its final two matches to clinch the title.

Athletic Bilbao kept alive their own hopes of qualifying for the Europa League with a 2-1 win at Levante with a double by midfielder Raul Garcia.

The result moved Athletic to seventh place.

It was the fourth winless match for Levante, who remain in 12th place.

Eibar defeated last-place Espanyol 2-0 to end a three-game winless streak and move seven points clear of the relegation zone.

That could drop back to four points later on Sunday.

It was the seventh straight loss for Espanyol, who had their relegation sealed in the previous round.

They will play in the second division after 26 consecutive seasons in the top flight.

