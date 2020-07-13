AAP Soccer

Eibar edge toward Spanish La Liga survival

By AAP Newswire

Eibar have earned an important 2-0 victory at Espanyol to provisionally move seven points clear of the relegation zone in the Spanish La Liga.

Mallorca, 18th, face Sevilla later on as they fight for survival and if they lose Eibar, 15th, will remain in the top-flight.

Edu Exposito slotted home a penalty to send Eibar ahead and then when Diego Lopez saved a second spot-kick, was first to the rebound to double his team's advantage on Sunday.

The first was awarded against already-relegated Espanyol after a handball by Victor Gomez and the second for another by Bernardo, in a decision which was less clear-cut.

Later on Sunday Levante welcome Athletic Bilbao and Leganes host Valencia, as well as Mallorca's visit to the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

On Saturday Barcelona beat Real Valladolid to come within a point of leaders Real Madrid, who face Granada on Monday.

