AAP Soccer

Wolves dominate Everton in 3-0 EPL win

By AAP Newswire

Wolverhampton Wanderers - AAP

1 of 1

Wolverhampton Wanderers have moved back to sixth in the English Premier League after a 3-0 victory over Everton.

Wolves took the lead from the penalty spot on the stroke of halftime on Sunday after Daniel Podence was tripped by Everton defender Lucas Digne.

Raul Jimenez then stepped up to dispatch his 25th goal this season for a 1-0 lead.

Immediately after the second-half restart, Belgium's Leander Dendoncker doubled the advantage by heading in Pedro Neto's left-wing free-kick.

Diogo Jota latched on to Ruben Neves' long ball from inside the Wolves' half to add a third goal on 74 minutes, rounding off a commanding performance.

The victory means Wolves now have 55 points, three behind fifth-placed Manchester United, which could be enough for a Champions League place if Manchester City's European ban is upheld Monday.

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton remain rooted to 11th on 45 points after their 14th loss of the season.

Focus will switch to the bottom of the table later on Sunday as relegation candidates Aston Villa host Crystal Palace and their 18th-placed rivals Bournemouth take on Leicester City.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal also feature as Spurs host a midtable north London derby with one point separating them.

Latest articles

Lifestyle

Guide to a family day out in Kyabram

Just a half-hour drive down the road from Shepparton, the town of Kyabram awaits you and your family.

Morgan Dyer
Competition

Survey winners

Thank you to everyone who completed our survey on “How do you keep up to date with local news?” and congratulations to those who were lucky to win a three month, full digital subscription to The News: Neroli Cochrane, Shepparton Dean...

Shepparton News
Lifestyle

Big trip not on the cards yet | Reel life

Just when you thought it was safe to go back into the water, the COVID-19 virus has reared its ugly head and is once again threatening a second wave of lock-downs. I, like most others, thought we had dodged the worst of the pandemic, but the...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire