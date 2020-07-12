AAP Soccer

Vidal scores as Barcelona beat Valladolid

By AAP Newswire

Barcelona's Arturo Vidal, (l) and Lionel Messi. - AAP

1 of 1

Barcelona beat Valladolid 1-0 in La Liga to move back to within one point of leaders Real Madrid having played a game more on Saturday.

Arturo Vidal scored on 15 minutes with a drilled shot off of the post after Lionel Messi had played him in with his 20th assist of the season.

Real still need just five points to win the league and can open up a four-point gap once more if they beat Granada on Monday.

Earlier, Cetla Vigo's relegation agony is prolonged after they were beaten 2-1 away at Osasuna.

Santi Mina put them ahead after 10 minutes from Iago Aspas' cross but Enric Gallego's flying header on 24 minutes brought Osasuna level.

With a draw looking the most likely outcome substitute Jose Arnaiz popped up in the 91st minute to head in the winner for Osasuna.

Celta remain four points from the bottom three, but third from bottom Mallorca could close the gap to one point if they beat Sevilla on Sunday.

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Krone too strong in Glasshouse Handicap

The decision to race Krone for another season paid off when she won the Listed Glasshouse Handicap at the Sunshine Coast.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Winter Stakes a Noble result at Rosehill

Clare Cunningham is counting her lucky stars she did not get to Melbourne with Noble Boy, who has given the trainer an important stakes win at Rosehill.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Jungle Edge lands Sir John Monash Stakes

Coming off a short-break, Jungle Edge has landed a sizeable betting plunge to take out the Group Three Sir John Monash Stakes at Caulfield.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire