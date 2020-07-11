Football pays tribute to Jack Charlton

The world of football has paid its respects to the life of England World Cup winner and former Republic of Ireland manager Jack Charlton who has died at the age of 85.

As tributes poured in from his former clubs and players, the Premier League announced black armbands will be worn by players at all matches this weekend.

Charlton played 773 matches for Leeds United and was a member of the England team that beat West Germany to win the World Cup in 1966.

A family statement said Charlton died peacefully on Friday at his home in Northumberland, northern England following a long-term illness.

"We cannot express how proud we are of the extraordinary life he led and the pleasure he brought to so many people in different countries and from all walks of life," it read.

Charlton led Ireland to their first major soccer finals at the 1988 European Championship and also guided them to the World Cup quarter-finals in 1990 and to the 1994 World Cup in the USA.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin was among the first to tweet his reaction.

"So saddened to hear of the passing of Jack Charlton who brought such honesty and joy to the football world" he said.

"He personified a golden era in Irish football - the Italia 90 campaign being one of pure joy for the nation. He gave us magical memories. Thank you Jack."

After retiring in 1973 Charlton embarked on a managerial career that included spells with Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and Newcastle before going on to manage Ireland in a memorable 10-year stint.

Former Liverpool midfielder Ray Houghton, who scored two of the most important goals in Irish football history to defeat England at Euro 88 and Italy at the 1994 World Cup, said it was a scandal his former manager had not been knighted like many of his 1966 teammates - including his brother Bobby.

"He was a larger than life character," Houghton told talkSPORT.

"The word legend is used too much in football but not for Jack, for what he's done domestically with Leeds, winning the World Cup, which he should have been knighted for, I've still never understood that, I think that's an absolute disgrace.

"He changed everything about Irish football because there was a stage where we hadn't qualified for tournaments, we had some great players and very good managers but didn't quite get over the line.

"Jack came in and changed that mentality, got us through two World Cups and one European Championship. His legacy within Ireland is absolutely huge."

Mick McCarthy was appointed Republic captain by Charlton and went on to succeed the former defender as manager of the national side in 1996.

"It's a real shock that he's passed away and I'm very, very sad," McCarthy told talkSPORT.

"It was the happiest time of my career, he made it simple for me and I'll always remember him for that."