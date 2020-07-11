AAP Soccer

Real Madrid close in on La Liga title

By AAP Newswire

Marco Asensio - AAP

1 of 1

Real Madrid extended their lead at the top of Spanish La Liga to four points with a 2-0 home win against Alaves.

Karim Benzema converted an early penalty and later provided the assist for Marco Asensio's second-half tap-in as Zinedine Zidane's side edged closer to clinching the title.

Real, who registered their eighth straight league victory, need two more wins to secure their third league title in nine years.

Real were given an early scare when Alaves' former Stoke and Newcastle striker Joselu headed against the crossbar.

But Benzema converted an 11th-minute penalty - his 18th goal of the season - after Ximo Navarro was adjudged to have made contact with Ferland Mendy in the area.

Benzema then turned provider by setting up Asensio for Real's second goal, with video footage showing the Frenchman was onside when receiving the ball after it had been referred to VAR.

Elsewhere, Domingos Duarte struck a late winner for Granada, who stepped up their bid for European football next season with a 3-2 win at Real Sociedad.

Duarte headed home in the 88th minute after Sociedad had fought back from 2-0 down at half-time.

Antonio Puertas and Roberto Soldado put Granada in control before Mikel Merino and Mikel Oyarzabal hauled the home side briefly level.

Granada, promoted to the top flight last season, climbed to within one point of seventh-placed Sociedad, who occupy the final Europa League berth.

Latest articles

News

Border closure won’t stop new bridge

THE closure of the border between Victoria and NSW is unlikely to have any major impact on the construction of the twin towns’ new bridge. With stage three and four well under way on the project, processes are being put in place to make sure...

Andrew Johnston
News

MAGS students spend another week at home while Victorian schools go back

STUDENTS at Moama Anglican Grammar will join metropolitan schools in an extra week of school holidays. In a letter sent to parents and families, principal Carmel Spry confirmed the news saying they were following advice from the NSW Government...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Cohuna Aerodrome to close in September indefinitely

THE Cohuna Aerodrome will close from September until at least December this year after Gannawarra Shire Council formally advised Coliban Water they will surrender the licence. On September 11 the Cohuna Aerodrome will be closed for operations and...

Riverine Herald

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire