AAP Soccer

Granada beat Sociedad in Spain’s La Liga

By AAP Newswire

Real Sociedad and Grenada players - AAP

1 of 1

Granada have moved to within a point of the Europa League places with a 3-2 win at Real Sociedad.

Antonio Puertas scored their opener against the run of play on 21 minutes from a Domingos Duarte cross on Friday night.

They doubled their advantage just before halftime when Roberto Soldado rounded Miguel Angel Moya to score.

He was offside when Yangel Herrera played the pass through to him but Real Sociedad defender Diego Llorente got a touch on the ball so the goal stood.

Real Sociedad responded well after the restart with Mikel Merino scoring after Granada had failed to clear a corner two minutes into the second half.

And the home side levelled on 83 minutes when captain Mikel Oyarzabal scored from substitute Nais Djouahra's cross.

It seemed Real Sociedad would take a deserved point but Duarte headed in Darwin Machis' cross with two minutes left.

Real Sociedad stay seventh which will earn them a Europa League place but Granada are now just two places and one point behind.

Later on Friday Real Madrid can go four points clear of Barcelona at the top of the table if they beat Alaves.

Latest articles

News

Police appeal for information after Seymour FM burglary and arson

Detectives from Mitchell Crime Investigation Unit are appealing for information following a burglary and arson that occurred in Seymour last week. Emergency services were notified following the break in at a rural property just before 10pm on July...

David Rak
News

Lifeline available for locals in lockdown

Lifeline is encouraging Mitchell Shire residents to not suffer in silence, as calls from Victoria spike 22 per cent in new lockdown. Lifeline Australia Chairman John Brogden made a plea to Victorians to reach out to Lifeline to speak to a crisis...

David Rak
News

Drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Seymour Health

Seymour Health has introduced a new COVID-19 drive-thru testing clinic in response to forecast increased demand for screening and the additional protection and convenience of community members. The new drive-thru testing clinic commenced July 9 and...

David Rak

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

A-League clubs set for Saturday Vic exit

The A-League’s operations team is working on a revised fixture list as its three Melbourne clubs prepare to travel to Sydney on Saturday morning.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire