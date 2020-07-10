Arteta: Winner Mourinho to spark Spurs

Jose Mourinho is still a world-class manager and could be the right man to end Tottenham's wait for a trophy, according to Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

The pair will meet in opposite dugouts on Sunday afternoon as the Gunners make the short trip to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for the second north London derby of the English Premier League season.

Arsenal rallied from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Spurs at the Emirates Stadium back in September when Unai Emery was in charge of the hosts and Mauricio Pochettino was the away manager.

Both clubs saw their fortunes drop off soon after, with Arteta replacing Emery just a month on from Mourinho being announced as Pochettino's successor in November.

It has not been plain sailing for either but, while Arteta is beginning to earn praise for slowly turning things around on the pitch, his north London counterpart faces criticism for performances.

Spurs currently sit ninth - a point and a place below their neighbours - and did not manage a shot on target as they drew 0-0 at relegation-threatened Bournemouth on Thursday night.

Having been sacked by Manchester United last season, Mourinho's approach is being questioned, but Arteta believes he remains among the managerial elite and could be the man to guide Spurs to their first trophy since the 2008 League Cup.

Asked if Mourinho was still world-class, he replied: "Absolutely.

"They have had some ups and downs, but overall you can clearly see what he wants to bring to the club.

"He manages the energy, the momentum ... He makes sure that he wins, and he has won in every single club that he has been.

"I am sure he will be successful. He has always been. He always finds the right way to do it. It will take him a bit of time, but I am sure he will do it.

"(Tottenham) have come so far as a club and as a team and they have been competing with top teams in Champions League finals, which is a huge thing to do.

"That's probably one of the reasons that they have brought Jose in, because of his experience in dealing with those situations and having that extra edge to become a winning team."