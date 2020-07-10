AAP Soccer

Pogba chasing trophies with Man United

By AAP Newswire

Paul Pogba - AAP

1 of 1

Paul Pogba is focused on winning the FA Cup and Europa League rather than his Manchester United future.

The World Cup winner scored his first goal of an injury-ravaged campaign on Thursday, wrapping up a 3-0 Premier League win at embattled Aston Villa.

Pogba is playing with a smile on his face a year on from admitting his openness to a move away from Old Trafford, with the France international even reportedly willing to extend his deal.

Asked if he has had a change of heart about staying at the club, the 27-year-old told Sky Sports: "Right now, I've been injured for a very long time.

"I focused on myself to get back and help the team as much as I can.

"This year we have two goals: to go for the Europa League and the FA Cup. So, we focus on that."

Pogba's desire for a successful end to the season was a common theme in his post-match interview.

"We're really pleased with ourselves but we know we have to carry on," he said.

"We talk before the game, we talk in training that we have to carry on. That's what Manchester is.

"It's a big club and we want to keep the level up always.

"The performance today and the past few weeks, they are very good and they are the standard of Manchester United.

"Always (we have to keep our feet on the ground). We didn't win the Premier League. I mean, that's the goal.

"We didn't win anything this year, so obviously we have to keep working. There's a lot to do. A lot."

Latest articles

Sport

Best Battles | Seymour sinks Saints in early season match-up

An in-form Saad Saad was the star of the show in Seymour’s early season contest with Benalla, his eight goals going a long way to securing a five-point win for the Lions.

Meg Saultry
Sport

Six-week lockdown ends junior Lions hope for season

Seymour has announced its withdrawal of all four teams from the Goulburn Valley League’s planned junior competition which is scheduled to start later this month.

Meg Saultry
Sport

AFL Masters gets old and new players back in the mix

Football for fun - that is the mantra of AFL Masters. And in a year where very little senior football will be played, a continued outlet for exercise and mateship could prove crucial for regional players.

Meg Saultry

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Vic A-League clubs cleared to go to NSW

The A-League restart will go ahead as planned with three clubs stranded in coronavirus-hit Victoria granted government exemptions to travel to NSW.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide goalie quits soccer for MMA

Adelaide United’s reserve goalkeeper Isaac Richards has quit soccer to become a mixed martial arts fighter.

AAP Newswire