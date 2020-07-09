AAP Soccer

Matilda Kellond-Knight suffers ACL injury

By AAP Newswire

Matildas veteran Elise Kellond-Knight - AAP

Matilda Elise Kellond-Knight has suffered more injury woe, rupturing an ACL over the weekend in Sweden.

The 29-year-old was only minutes into a Damallsvenskan match between Kristianstads and Rosengard on Sunday when she sustained the injury.

"Well that sucks. Confirmed ACL," Kellond-Knight tweeted.

"The last 12 months were already the toughest by far... but looks like things can always get worse."

It's the second time Kellond-Knight has suffered an ACL injury after a similar setback in 2011.

The midfielder also had several injury concerns leading into last year's World Cup in France.

Kristianstad manager Albert Sigurdsson confirmed Kellond-Knight would miss the remainder of the club's season.

"It's a heavy loss," he told the Kristianstadsbladet newspaper.

