O’Rourke sorry for A-League exit dramas

A contrite Greg O'Rourke accepts he might lose his job after the A-League's aborted attempts to get three teams out of coronavirus-hit Victoria.

Players and staff from Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United were rushed to an airport on Monday and Tuesday nights before having to return home both times after the cancellation of flights.

The shambolic incidents played out over social media, giving the competition a black eye as members of other sporting codes including the AFL, NRL and Supercars all successfully left the state before borders closed.

The fiasco, prompting fierce criticism from the players' union, has left the three clubs stranded in Melbourne a week out from the competition's resumption.

O'Rourke says he can understand why the situation has left many observers questioning his position.

"I get the frustration and if anyone wants to have a crack at myself, I accept that because the buck stops with me," O'Rourke said.

"If you're in the sporting world and you get beat 6-0 and you're the coach, you might get away with it. If you get beat 6-0, two games in a row, then people are going to be calling for your head.

"I don't expect any other sort of feedback and I also accept that that's exactly what might even happen, to be honest."

O'Rourke said he'd made a plan over the weekend to book a charter flight for the clubs out of Melbourne on Tuesday but had to bring those plans forward when informed the border would be closing on Monday night.

Despite twice failing to get the teams out of the state, O'Rourke said he remained committed to completing the 2019-20 A-League season.

"We still remain completely focused on not only finishing the regular season of 27 remaining games, but also bringing a final series," he said.

"We haven't given up. We won't give up and, if a door closes, we'll look to walk through another one."