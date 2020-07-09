AAP Soccer

Mourinho blasts officials for Dier ban

Jose Mourinho has accused people in power of being out of touch with the game after Tottenham defender Eric Dier was handed a four-match ban by the Football Association.

England international Dier also received a STG40,000 ($A72,000) fine for climbing into the stand to confront an abusive fan after an FA Cup defeat to Norwich in March where Dier's brother became involved.

An independent panel ruled Dier's behaviour was "objectively threatening" and it was not his sole intention to protect his brother.

Spurs manager Mourinho said: "My feeling is that in the majority of the cases, football is not protected by the people that are powerful and doesn't belong to this world.

"That's simply my feeling. Powerful people - that doesn't belong to the tribe. And they don't have the feelings.

"They don't have the know-how, and it's very, very difficult to lead something when you don't have a clue about the world that you are leading."

Mourinho also revealed Dier had met the fan.

The spectator involved told police in a statement he was acting like "an idiot" and did not feel threatened and reiterated those feelings to Dier at their meeting, which Mourinho thought would have been enough for a "fair decision".

Mourinho, who also says the fan would be welcome back at the stadium once gates are open, said: "The fan had the opportunity to meet the player, had the opportunity to apologise to the player, had the opportunity to understand that we are very well paid but we are not robots.

"We are very well paid but we have families and friends that support us in the stadiums. So I think it was a good opportunity for that fan to turn his profile and become a different fan."

Mourinho has been defensive of Dier from the start and said he would not agree if the club also decided to punish their player.

