FA investigate Akinfenwa racism claim

The Football Association will investigate claims Wycombe striker Adebayo Akinfenwa was called a "fat water buffalo" repeatedly by a Fleetwood representative on Monday.

Wycombe progressed to the League One play-off final after a 6-3 aggregate victory over Fleetwood but the occasion was spoiled for Akinfenwa after learning of a remark he says left him feeling angry, frustrated and dehumanised.

Akinfenwa said in a statement published on Twitter: "Monday night was one of the highlights of my career with Wycombe so far as we secured our place in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

"However, what should have been an evening of joy and excitement quickly turned into one of anger and frustration.

"Following the conclusion of the game, I learned that a representative of the opposition had on several occasions referred to me as a 'Fat Water Buffalo' in a derogatory tone.

"I believe it dehumanises me as a black man by associating me to a Water Buffalo, a dark animal, in a derogatory manner."

Wycombe said on Twitter they "fully stand by (their) players and supports all campaigns to end discrimination" but would make no further comment on the matter.

The PA news agency has contacted Fleetwood for a response on Akinfenwa's claim.

An FA spokesperson said: "We've been made aware of the allegation and we'll be investigating it further."

Amid the Black Lives Matter movement, Akinfenwa, 38, added his voice to calls for more to be done to tackle racism.

"Regardless of whether or not there was deliberate racial intent by using that language and irrespective of the context in which it was used, if we are to make real and long standing change then we must strive to educate each other about these issues.

"We must work together to ensure those who have not and do not face racial prejudice understand that what may appear to them to be a throwaway remark can have such a big and hurtful impact."

