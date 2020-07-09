AAP Soccer

Man City rout Newcastle 5-0 in EPL stroll

By AAP Newswire

Manchester City rediscovered their scoring prowess on Wednesday with a dominant 5-0 Premier League win against Newcastle United.

Pep Guardiola's side bounced back from Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Southampton by overpowering Newcastle's defence with Gabriel Jesus and Riyad Mahrez scoring in the first 21 minutes.

Newcastle's Federico Fernandez added an own goal to Manchester City's tally on 58 minutes before David Silva's sublime free-kick and Raheem Sterling's stoppage time tap in finished Newcastle off.

Asked what he liked about his side's performance, Guardiola' told BT Sport: "Everything. The commitment, we played well, the same level as the last game.

"It was another good performance and today, we scored the goals that we missed in the last game. We created more chances in the game against Southampton, but we could not convert.

"But the team is always there. We are preparing for the games against Arsenal and Madrid."

Chris Wilder's Sheffield United earned a huge boost to their European qualification hopes after John Egan scored a last-minute winner for a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The result lifts the Blades up to seventh with 51 points, just one behind Wolves in sixth, and Sheffield's current position could be enough to earn them a spot in next season's UEFA Europa League.

Elsewhere, Burnley moved up to ninth in the table by winning 1-0 at relegation candidates West Ham thanks to Jay Rodriguez's 38th minute header.

West Ham are just four points clear of the relegation zone in 16th on 31 points while ninth-placed Burnley have racked up 49 points.

Manchester City now sit 20 points behind champions Liverpool, who play Brighton and Hove Albion later on Wednesday.

