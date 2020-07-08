AAP Soccer

Eric Dier’s ban for confronting FA Cup fan

Tottenham's Eric Dier has been banned for four games and fined by the Football Association over a confrontation with a fan after the London side's defeat on penalties by Norwich City in the FA Cup.

Following the fifth-round penalty shootout in March at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, video footage showed England international Dier climbing over seats and confronting a home supporter before he was restrained by security guards and other fans.

"Eric Dier has been suspended for four matches with immediate effect, fined STG40,000 ($A72,200) and warned as to his future conduct following a breach of FA Rule E3," the FA said in a statement.

The FA said Dier admitted his actions were improper but denied they were also threatening. However an independent regulatory commission subsequently found them to be threatening.

