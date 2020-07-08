AAP Soccer

Sydney FC relishing hectic match schedule

By AAP Newswire

Andrew Redmayne - AAP

1 of 1

Runaway A-League leaders Sydney FC say their hectic match schedule will only help their campaign for a domestic title double as they also ponder a home-state advantage.

The Sky Blues can effectively wrap up the Premiers Plate by winning their first competition match in almost four months, when they host third-placed Wellington Phoenix on Friday week.

Sydney lead second-placed Melbourne City, who have three games left, by eight points.

A win over Wellington at Netstrata Jubilee Stadium would end City's chances of winning the plate and leave Phoenix only able to equal the points tally of Sydney, who have a vastly superior goal difference.

The Sky Blues have six matches to play, the equal-highest along with three other current top-six sides, Phoenix, Perth and Western United.

They will have to cram their games into just over three weeks before the finals, but goalkeeper Andrew Redmayne believes the punishing schedule will work to his club's advantage.

"I don't think it's a concern, if anything it's a positive," Redmayne told AAP.

"Footballers love playing football. We are not too fond of long pre-seasons and lots of training, so I think having a raft of games will hold us in good stead

'Having six league games before the finals start will probably have us in even better shape...we can get a really good run on, get our momentum going and get back into our groove."

A big plus for Sydney is that they could potentially play almost all of their remaining games in NSW.

Four matches, including one away fixture against Brisbane, have already been assigned to Sydney-based venues.

A fifth-game, against Victorian club Western United seems certain to be held in NSW, leaving just one away match against Adelaide where the venue still has to be confirmed.

"It will be a good thing, but it's six one way and half a dozen the other," Redmayne said.

"Other teams could relish the opportunity of being been away and just being fully football focused for a month (in camp).

"It depends how you look at it. Personally I'd enjoy it more being at home."

Sydney coach Steve Corica should have his strongest squad of the season available, with long-term injured players Ben Warland and Chris Zuvela both fit for the season resumption.

Latest articles

Rugby

Confusion over Fifita, Broncos re-sign Niu

Brisbane have confirmed they have re-signed NRL teen sensation Tesi Niu but there is uncertainty over the future of in-demand forward David Fifita.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

King Wally recalls 40 years of Origin

Rugby league Immortal Wally Lewis has recalled some of the great moments in State of Origin on the 40th anniversary of the showpiece series.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Storm coy on Munster injury comeback

Melbourne remain coy on whether playmaker Cameron Munster will make a stunning recovery from a knee injury to play in Saturday’s NRL clash with Canberra.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Vic A-League clubs stranded in Melbourne

Melbourne’s A-League teams have failed to depart for Canberra for the second consecutive night, this time opting not to fly due to ACT quarantine rules.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Adelaide goalie quits soccer for MMA

Adelaide United’s reserve goalkeeper Isaac Richards has quit soccer to become a mixed martial arts fighter.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Spurs not chasing Fair Play Cup: Mourinho

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has played down his halftime row with Son Heung-min after their 1-0 English Premier League win over Everton on Monday.

AAP Newswire