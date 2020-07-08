Teenager Lee ends Valencia’s winless run

Young South Korean midfielder Lee Kang-in scored in the 89th minute to help Valencia end a four-game winless streak with a 2-1 victory over Valladolid in La Liga on Tuesday.

Lee scored with a low left-foot shot from outside the box to keep Valencia in the fight for a Europa League spot.

They are one point behind seventh-place Real Sociedad with three rounds to go.

It was Valencia's second win in eight matches since the league resumed.

They have had three draws and four losses after the coronavirus interruption, with their only victory against Osasuna at home last month.

Valladolid, with two wins since the break, stayed in 13th place.

Maxi Gomez put Valencia ahead in the 30th minute before the visitors equalised through Victor Garcia early in the second half.

Then the 19-year-old Lee, who came on as a substitute midway through the second half, stepped up to secure the points.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid were held by relegation-threatened Celta Vigo to a 1-1 draw, missing a chance to get closer to a Champions League spot.

Diego Simeone's men are three points in front of fourth-place Sevilla and nine ahead of fifth-place Villarreal.

Sevilla visit Athletic Bilbao on Thursday while Villarreal play at Getafe on Wednesday.

"The draw was a fair result," Simeone said. "The only thing that matters is to be in the top four."

It was the second straight draw for Celta, who opened a seven-point gap away from the relegation zone but could lose some ground depending on other results.

Alvaro Morata put Atletico ahead in the first minute at the Balaidos Stadium, completing a cross from Angel Correa, but Fran Beltran equalised for the hosts with a neat volley in the 49th, hitting the top corner with a shot that lobbed over Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The draw extended Atletico's 15-match unbeaten streak in official matches.

At the top, Real Madrid have a four-point lead over Barcelona.

The Catalan club host last-place Espanyol on Wednesday while Madrid are at home to Alaves on Friday.