Vardy rescues EPL point for Leicester

Jamie Vardy rescued a valuable point for Leicester in their bid to return to the Champions League, securing a 1-1 draw at Arsenal in the EPL on Tuesday.

Arsenal threw away the lead secured by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's first-half goal after Eddie Nketiah was sent off for a challenge on James Justin in the 75th minute.

Vardy slotted in the equaliser after meeting Demarai Gray's cross, to damage the Gunners' hopes of qualifying for Europe's elite competition.

While Leicester were dislodged from third place by Chelsea, who beat Crystal Palace earlier, the 2006 champions are still four points ahead of fifth-place Manchester United, who play Aston Villa on Thursday.

Arsenal are five points behind United in seventh place.

Fifth place will secure a Champions League spot if second-place Manchester City fail to overturn their European ban covering next season.

Chelsea's narrow 3-2 win meant a nervy evening in south London for boss Frank Lampard.

Chelsea were ahead only five minutes in as Olivier Giroud turned in Willian's cross after ex-Blues defender Gary Cahill had gone down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Willian was involved again as Christian Pulisic put Chelsea 2-0 up in the 27th minute but Palace responded with a superb strike from Jordan Ayew.

The hosts were getting the better of the second half before Chelsea substitute Tammy Abraham struck with 19 minutes left, but Palace would not go away as Christian Benteke scored just seconds later - his first goal at Selhurst Park since April 2018.

Scott Dann struck a post in stoppage time but Chelsea hung on for a vital win.

While happy with the win, Lampard was not pleased with how tense the Premier League contest became.

"We should have had the game under much more control at that point. At 2-0 we should have carried on and controlled the game better and at 3-2 we had a lot of chances, good chances, to finish it off," said Lampard.

Watford moved themselves away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over doomed Norwich, but had to come from behind to do it.

Norwich, now 10 points adrift of safety with four games to play, led through Emiliano Buendia's curling effort just four minutes in, but Craig Dawson headed Watford level six minutes later.

Danny Welbeck's excellent overhead kick won it just before the hour.

"We desperately needed three points and we got it," said Watford boss Nigel Pearson. "It's only us who can keep us up, we've got to win enough points.

"Sometimes clubs are in a position like this is because there's not enough care. I know that's not the case here."