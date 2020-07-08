AAP Soccer

Chelsea edge Palace, Watford grab big win

By AAP Newswire

Chelsea kept themselves on course for a Champions League place with a 3-2 win over Crystal Palace but it turned into a nervy evening in south London for boss Frank Lampard.

Chelsea were ahead only five minutes in as Olivier Giroud turned in Willian's cross after ex-Blues defender Gary Cahill had gone down with what appeared to be a hamstring injury.

Willian was involved again as Christian Pulisic put Chelsea 2-0 up in the 27th minute but Palace responded with a superb strike from Jordan Ayew.

The hosts were getting the better of the second half before Chelsea substitute Tammy Abraham struck with 19 minutes left, but Palace would not go away as Christian Benteke scored just seconds later - his first goal at Selhurst Park since April 2018.

Scott Dann struck a post in stoppage time but Chelsea hung on for a vital win.

Watford moved themselves away from the relegation zone with a 2-1 win over the apparently doomed Norwich, but had to come from behind to do it.

Norwich, now 10 points adrift of safety with four games to play, led through Emiliano Buendia's curling effort just four minutes in, but Craig Dawson headed Watford level six minutes later and Danny Welbeck's excellent overhead kick won it just before the hour.

