Coronavirus forces FFA Cup to be cancelled

By AAP Newswire

The 2020 FFA Cup has been cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The FFA sent a circular to its members on July 3, confirming football's national knockout tournament and the NPL finals series - a play-off competition held between the winners of each of the country's state football federations - would not proceed this year.

"Following extensive consultation with relevant stakeholders, FFA has regrettably decided to cancel the 2020 instalments of both the FFA Cup and NPL finals series due to the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic," FFA chief executive James Johnson wrote.

The FFA Cup preliminary rounds were suspended earlier this year.

The circular cited state border restrictions and the disruption of NPL season and grassroots football as key reasons for the cancellation of the two competitions.

Johnson said cancelling the FFA Cup and NPL finals this year provided the governing body, its member federations, clubs and stakeholder time to focus on future campaigns.

Football's new broadcast deal with Fox Sports no longer includes the FFA Cup and Johnson reaffirmed plans to deliver alternative broadcast plans in 2021.

"We aim to turn this current challenge into an opportunity," Johnson wrote.

"The FFA Cup and NPL finals series must be optimised and enhanced to promote the offering and experience for traditional football fans whilst also appealing to a broader audience.

"In doing so, FFA will be able to explore innovative broadcast platforms to deliver these competitions to fans."

