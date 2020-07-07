AAP Soccer

Three A-League clubs stuck in Victoria

By AAP Newswire

The remainder of the A-League season is at the whim of the NSW government after Victoria's three top-flight teams failed to make it across the border on Monday night.

The FFA will seek an exemption from the NSW government for players and staff to travel interstate after Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United did not leave Victoria before the midnight Monday deadline for Melbourne residents.

The three clubs had originally planned to fly out on a charter plane on Tuesday - before the full Victoria-NSW border closure from midnight that night.

However, the league appears to have been caught on the hop by the border closure to Melbourne residents a day earlier.

Victory, City and United scrambled on Monday night, getting players and staff to the airport in a bid to fly to Canberra.

The players and staff boarded the plane, only for the flight to be cancelled due to poor visibility at Canberra Airport, leaving them stranded on the tarmac.

United captain Alessandro Diamanti recorded the eventful night on Instagram - including footage of teammate Andrew Durante loading bags into a car and of players and staff sitting on the plane.

"As a result, we will now begin the process to seek exemptions from the NSW government to allow the teams to enter NSW for them to continue their season," A-League boss Greg O'Rourke said.

The NSW government could yet come to the competition's rescue, with Deputy Premier John Barilaro indicating he would work with the FFA to get the Victorian teams across the border.

"You've heard me on the NRL and the importance of sport and I think we've got to work with the FFA, so I'll be reaching out to the FFA today and then see what they need," he said on Tuesday morning.

"But yeah of course, if we've got an opportunity to do so, let's bring them across the border, let's park them in the regions or here in the city and make sure they're part of the A-League that kicks off shortly."

Other professional football codes had made earlier moves to get their teams out of Victoria amid the state's coronavirus spike.

The 10 AFL clubs departed for NSW and Queensland across Sunday and Monday, NRL's Melbourne Storm have been out of Victoria for almost two weeks and Super Rugby's Melbourne Rebels moved to Canberra on June 26.

Meanwhile, Victoria's five Supercars teams hit the road late on Monday afternoon in a bid to cross the NSW border that night.

Victory and United are scheduled to restart the A-League season on July 16, with United to face City on July 20.

"If we find it necessary to revise the match schedule we will do so accordingly and will announce once confirmed, however, at this time the schedule remains the same," O'Rourke said.

