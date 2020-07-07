AAP Soccer

OCampos secures La Liga win for Sevilla

Lucas Ocampos - AAP

Lucas Ocampos' 15th goal of the season helped Sevilla cement fourth place in LaLiga with a 1-0 win over struggling Eibar on Monday.

Argentina forward Ocampos drilled home from close range to hand Sevilla a second straight league win, but the hosts had to endure 13 minutes of added time in the second half before sealing the victory.

Jesus Navas laid on the only goal as Sevilla built on their 3-0 win at Leganes, which ended a niggling run of four consecutive draws that opened up the race for the fourth and final Champions League spot.

Julen Loptegui's side moved six points clear of Villarreal in fifth, with Atletico Madrid two points ahead in third.

Wins over Valencia and Granada had helped Eibar ease their relegation concerns slightly, but this loss leaves them still looking over their shoulders.

Alexander Isak's smart backheel snatched Real Sociedad a 1-1 draw at Levante.

The Sweden striker flicked home his 16th goal of the season with an astute, improvised finish to hand the visitors an early lead.

Isak turned in Mikel Oyarzabal's cross, with the 23-year-old winger laying on his 10th assist of the campaign.

Just four minutes later, though, captain Jose Morales equalised for Levante, firing home after a quick break and assist by Ruben Rochina.

