Bremen survive on away goals after draw

By AAP Newswire

Werder Bremen . - AAP

Werder Bremen drew 2-2 at Heidenheim on Monday in a relegation/promotion play-off to keep their place in the Bundesliga.

Bremen led from a third-minute own goal from Norman Theuerkauf but had to sweat it out after Tim Kleindienst's equaliser in the 85th minute.

Ludwig Augustinsson got Bremen's second in stoppage time and it didn't help Heidenheim that Kleindienst converted a penalty with the last kick of the game. The first leg in Bremen last week had ended 0-0.

Four-time champions Bremen had finished third-last in a dismal Bundesliga campaign in which they only avoided a direct drop on the last matchday.

Heidenheim had sought a first-ever promotion into the top flight after coming third in the second division.

Bremen's success continued a trend as the 22 play-off ties (between 1982 and 1991, and again since 2009) have seen the Bundesliga club survive on 16 occasions and the second tier promoted in only six years.

