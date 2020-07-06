AAP Soccer

Nemanja Matic signs new deal with Man Utd

By AAP Newswire

Nemanja Matic of Manchester United. - AAP

1 of 1

Serbia international midfielder Nemanja Matic has signed a new contract with Manchester United which will keep him at the club until June 2023.

The 31-year-old joined United from Chelsea in 2017 and has made 114 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils.

"I still have a lot more to give and achieve in my career and to do that with Manchester United will be a huge honour," Matic said on the club's official website.

"This is a really exciting team to be part of. We have a good balance of youth and experience within the squad and there is great camaraderie amongst the group."

Matic, who has played 48 times for Serbia and won two English Premier League titles with Chelsea, has started each of United's last three Premier League games and made 16 league appearances so far this season.

"I am delighted that Nemanja has signed a new contract ... his experience, professionalism and leadership will be invaluable to this young talented group," United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Latest articles

National

Robert Doyle ‘sleazy’ to woman: report

A report has found former Melbourne lord mayor Robert Doyle behaved in a sexually inappropriate way to a woman at an awards ceremony in 2016.

AAP Newswire
National

Tas dad murdered ‘execution style’ by mate

A young father was shot in the head at point-blank range by his close friend while urinating on the side of a rural road in Tasmania, a court has heard.

AAP Newswire
National

Closed borders cause frustration for towns

Leaders from communities along the NSW and Victorian border are concerned about closures caused by a COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atalanta keep Champions League hopes alive

Atalanta have beaten visiting Napoli 2-0 in Serie A to maintain their stranglehold on the fourth and final European Champions League spot.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sane completes move from City to Bayern

Germany international Leroy Sane has completed his transfer from EPL club Manchester City to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

AAP Newswire