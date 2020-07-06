AAP Soccer

Adelaide goalie quits soccer for MMA

By AAP Newswire

Isaac Richards - AAP

1 of 1

Adelaide United's back-up goalkeeper Isaac Richards has quit soccer to focus on mixed martial arts.

Richards, a 21-year-old who made one A-League appearance as an understudy to Paul Izzo, departs the Reds ahead of the league's restart later this month.

"To me, mixed martial arts has always been my own personal form of self-expression," Richards said in a statement on Monday.

"It helps me understand and deal with my emotions.

"I'm excited to be bringing myself out of my comfort zone."

Richards' move leaves Adelaide with uncapped Dakota Ochsenham as reserve 'keeper behind Izzo.

"It's not every day a player walks into your office and says he wants to try and make it as an MMA fighter," United's football director Bruce Djite said in a statement.

"Isaac consistently impressed us as an up-and-coming goalkeeper however we would never stand in the way of a player following their passion and dreams."

Latest articles

News

Heavy rain on Friday, but more needed across region

The Greater Shepparton region has enjoyed a nice sprinkling of rain to start the month. According to data collected by the Bureau of Meteorology from three weather stations, about 10 mm has fallen already — and the majority arrived on...

James Bennett
News

Christine loves stepping and mooving around Shepparton

Christine Tricarico spent most of June moving around her house and Shepparton. As part of Greater Shepparton City Council’s Get Mooving Challenge, the 69-year-old wasn’t fazed by the 10,000 steps per day task. Instead she averaged 41,808 steps per...

James Bennett
News

Shepparton tourism sector suffering from Victoria-NSW border closure

The Victoria-NSW border will be closed from midnight Tuesday to stop the spread of coronavirus. But Shepparton tourism operators say they are already feeling the impact. Quest Shepparton property manager Michael De Maria said he’d had three...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atalanta keep Champions League hopes alive

Atalanta have beaten visiting Napoli 2-0 in Serie A to maintain their stranglehold on the fourth and final European Champions League spot.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sane completes move from City to Bayern

Germany international Leroy Sane has completed his transfer from EPL club Manchester City to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

AAP Newswire