AAP Soccer

A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

By AAP Newswire

Melbourne Victory - AAP

1 of 1

Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United are poised to follow 10 AFL clubs, the NRL's Storm and Super Rugby's Rebels in departing Victoria, leaving the state bereft of topline professional football teams as the border slams shut.

Monday's announcement that the NSW-Victoria border will close at midnight Tuesday due to Melbourne's worsening Covid-19 outbreak is expected to force the A-League's hand and drive Melbourne's three clubs to relocate to NSW for this month's season restart.

Like the teams from the other codes, they will have no clear idea when they can return.

Victory, City and United had already been briefed on the possibility of heading into a NSW hub ahead of their return to play and had been preparing to move interstate if necessary.

Following Monday's government announcement, the A-League clubs were in discussion with the FFA and it is highly unlikely that games will be played in Victoria in the near future.

Western United are due to play Melbourne Victory on July 16 then Melbourne City on July 20, with the venue for both games initially listed as "TBC", depending on border restrictions.

The Victorian clubs had hoped to play those games at AAMI Park before heading into a NSW hub - but that had looked increasingly unlikely in recent days and now appears impossible given Victoria's coronavirus spike.

"I think they're leaving those announcements as late as possible to give us a chance to play here," Victory veteran Leigh Broxham told RSN radio early on Monday morning.

"But if things aren't going well in Victoria, I imagine that we'll be in a hub, most likely in NSW, for probably four-odd weeks."

Broxham and his wife Sam are parents to young triplets and the Victory veteran was uncertain whether bringing his family into a hub would be an option.

"It's difficult. They're in school - kinder - my wife works as well so it's a difficult situation to pack them up and leave and disrupt their lives as well," he said.

"But at the same time you want to be there - obviously I'm a pretty hands-on dad with three four-year-olds.

"... We'll have a few conversations around it now - whether they come or not or even if that option's on the table for A-League players."

Second-placed City have just three regular-season games remaining, while United (sixth, six games to play) and Victory (10th, five games left) face jam-packed schedules.

Latest articles

News

NSW-Victorian border to close Tuesday night

The NSW-Victoria border will be closed from Tuesday night, as Victoria records the largest daily increase in COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. But residents of border towns will be able to apply for exemptions to travel for work...

Madi Chwasta
News

Friendship blooms in dark times

They say you’re never too old to make new friends. And that’s exactly what 94-year-old Shepparton resident Yvonne Austin and Greater Shepparton City Councillor Kim O’Keeffe have discovered in recent months. Ms O’Keeffe stumbled...

Morgan Dyer
News

Kerry Short retires after nearly 35 years teaching photography at Wanganui

Kerry Short didn’t just teach students how to take a photo. He taught them how to create magic. That indescribable “wow-factor”. That moment — whether it’s a look in an eye, or a pop of colour — that makes you...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

Atalanta keep Champions League hopes alive

Atalanta have beaten visiting Napoli 2-0 in Serie A to maintain their stranglehold on the fourth and final European Champions League spot.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Sane completes move from City to Bayern

Germany international Leroy Sane has completed his transfer from EPL club Manchester City to Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

AAP Newswire