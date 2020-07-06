A-League set to join Victoria sport exodus

Melbourne Victory, Melbourne City and Western United are poised to follow 10 AFL clubs, the NRL's Storm and Super Rugby's Rebels in departing Victoria, leaving the state bereft of topline professional football teams as the border slams shut.

Monday's announcement that the NSW-Victoria border will close at midnight Tuesday due to Melbourne's worsening Covid-19 outbreak is expected to force the A-League's hand and drive Melbourne's three clubs to relocate to NSW for this month's season restart.

Like the teams from the other codes, they will have no clear idea when they can return.

Victory, City and United had already been briefed on the possibility of heading into a NSW hub ahead of their return to play and had been preparing to move interstate if necessary.

Following Monday's government announcement, the A-League clubs were in discussion with the FFA and it is highly unlikely that games will be played in Victoria in the near future.

Western United are due to play Melbourne Victory on July 16 then Melbourne City on July 20, with the venue for both games initially listed as "TBC", depending on border restrictions.

The Victorian clubs had hoped to play those games at AAMI Park before heading into a NSW hub - but that had looked increasingly unlikely in recent days and now appears impossible given Victoria's coronavirus spike.

"I think they're leaving those announcements as late as possible to give us a chance to play here," Victory veteran Leigh Broxham told RSN radio early on Monday morning.

"But if things aren't going well in Victoria, I imagine that we'll be in a hub, most likely in NSW, for probably four-odd weeks."

Broxham and his wife Sam are parents to young triplets and the Victory veteran was uncertain whether bringing his family into a hub would be an option.

"It's difficult. They're in school - kinder - my wife works as well so it's a difficult situation to pack them up and leave and disrupt their lives as well," he said.

"But at the same time you want to be there - obviously I'm a pretty hands-on dad with three four-year-olds.

"... We'll have a few conversations around it now - whether they come or not or even if that option's on the table for A-League players."

Second-placed City have just three regular-season games remaining, while United (sixth, six games to play) and Victory (10th, five games left) face jam-packed schedules.