Bologna stun Inter in Italian Serie A

Teenage substitute Musa Juwara has helped Bologna come from behind to win 2-1 at Inter Milan in a pulsating Italian Serie A game, which saw both teams reduced to 10 players and the Nerazzurri miss a penalty.

Juwara cancelled out Romelu Lukaku's opener before Musa Barrow scored the winner 10 minutes from time on Sunday.

Inter remain third in Italy's top tier but Atalanta could move to within a point with a win at Cagliari later. Out of European Champions League contention, Napoli are also playing later against Roma with only three points separating the two in the hunt for a Europa League spot.

The Nerazzuri were looking to cut the gap to second-placed Lazio to one point and took the lead in the 22nd minute.

Lautaro Martinez headed Ashley Young's cross off the right post but Lukaku was on hand to tap in the rebound.

Barrow came close to equalising early in the second half but his effort hit the right post.

It appeared as if Bologna had thrown away the match when midfielder Roberto Soriano was shown a red card for dissent in the 57th and then moments later the visitors gave away a penalty when Mitchell Dijks tripped Antonio Candreva.

However, Bologna goalkeeper Lukasz Skorupski parried Martinez's tame penalty and then reacted swiftly to also stop Roberto Gagliardini's follow-up.

The penalty was among a number of chances Inter missed and they was left to rue their profligacy as Bologna leveled in the 74th.

An awful clearance from Gagliardini came out to the 18-year-old Juwara who fired it in powerfully for his first Serie A goal.

Moments later, Inter was also down to 10 men when defender Alessandro Bastoni was shown a second yellow for a foul on Juwara and sent off.

Barrow netted the winner three minutes later, finishing off a counterattack with an angled drive which squirmed under Samir Handanovic.

