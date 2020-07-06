West Ham hold for vital point in Newcastle

AAP Soccer

West Ham have picked up another vital point in their battle for English Premier League survival after drawing 2-2 at Newcastle.

Michail Antonio and Tomas Soucek scored their goals and though Newcastle equalised twice on Sunday, the draw means they are now four points above the bottom three with five matches to go.

John Egan scored a brilliant volley as Sheffield United drew 1-1 at Burnley in the first of the day's four matches.

West Ham led through Antonio's fourth-minute goal but Miguel Almiron levelled on 17 minutes.

Soucek restored West Ham's lead midway through the second half but Jonjo Shelvey equalised again for Newcastle.

At Burnely, Egan volleyed the ball home for Sheffield United from a short corner 10 minutes from time after James Tarkowski had put Burnley in front five minutes before the break.

United remain eighth with their European hopes in the balance while Burnley move up to ninth, two points behind.

"We were disappointed not to be up at half-time let alone being down and chasing the game," United manager Chris Wilder said.

"I didn't think it was a game full of quality, dry pitch, blustery conditions. It's always difficult coming here. They're a decent side."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche said he was happy with the point.

"It was difficult, wind blowing everywhere," he said.

"And fair play to them, they have got a resilience about them. I'm certainly not disappointed, maximum effort from a group of players at full stretch."

Champions Liverpool host Aston Villa later Sunday, while Manchester City go to Southampton.

