AAP Soccer

Burnley, Sheffield Utd draw 1-1 in EPL

By AAP Newswire

Sheffield United and Burnley players - AAP

1 of 1

Sheffield United's unlikely hopes of qualifying for the European Champions League have been further reduced after a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the English Premier League.

John Egan earned United a point with an 80th-minute equaliser at a virtually empty Turf Moor on Sunday that left Chris Wilder's side seven points behind Manchester United in fifth place, which could be enough to get into next season's Champions League.

More realistic for the Blades is a place in the Europa League and the team are only a point adrift of seventh-place Arsenal with five games remaining.

James Tarkowski gave Burnley the lead in the 43rd minute, sidefooting home from close range.

Burnley are two points behind Sheffield United in ninth.

Sheffield United have only won one of their four games since the restart of the league.

Latest articles

News

Motiv8-tion rewarded

Hope Spalding has been rewarded for instilling motivation in the community while gyms were closed during Coronavirus lockdown. She was this week announced as the winner of the Deniliquin Eyecare Maui Jim non-scripted sunglasses giveaway, launched...

Deniliquin Pastoral Times
News

More cash for park

Another $111,000 in funding has been secured for improvements at Deniliquin’s Memorial Park. The COVID-19 stimulus package money announced on Monday will be added to $200,000 from the Showground Stimulus Funding Program announced last month. The...

Olivia Duffey
News

Cultural project approved

Approval has been granted for a community outdoor learning area to be constructed at the Werrpanakata Fish Park in Deniliquin. The new outdoor covered area will be installed on the island which sits in the middle of the Brown’s Park lagoon...

Olivia Duffey

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atalanta keep Champions League hopes alive

Atalanta have beaten visiting Napoli 2-0 in Serie A to maintain their stranglehold on the fourth and final European Champions League spot.

AAP Newswire