Burnley, Sheffield Utd draw 1-1 in EPL

Sheffield United's unlikely hopes of qualifying for the European Champions League have been further reduced after a 1-1 draw at Burnley in the English Premier League.

John Egan earned United a point with an 80th-minute equaliser at a virtually empty Turf Moor on Sunday that left Chris Wilder's side seven points behind Manchester United in fifth place, which could be enough to get into next season's Champions League.