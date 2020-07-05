AAP Soccer

Bayern beat Leverkusen in German Cup final

By AAP Newswire

Bayern Munich - AAP

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have kept their hopes of a treble alive after beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to win the German Cup for the 20th time.

David Alaba gave Bayern the lead with a free kick in the 16th minute on Sunday after Robert Lewandowski was fouled at the edge of the box, with the defender's effort sailing over the wall and beating the outstretched arm of Lukas Hradecky in goal.

Bayern doubled the lead when Joshua Kimmich released Serge Gnabry down the right channel and the winger's uncontested shot nestled into the bottom corner for the 24-year-old's 20th goal of the season in all competitions.

Lewandowski made it 3-0 when he let fly a thunderous strike from range straight at Hradecky and the Finnish goalkeeper fumbled, allowing the ball to creep over the line to give the Polish striker his 50th goal of the season.

Leverkusen opened their account four minutes later when Sven Bender headed home at the far post from a corner kick but it was too little, too late as Lewandowski grabbed a second with a chip over the keeper in the 89th minute.

There was late drama when VAR spotted a handball in the box in stoppage time to award Leverkusen a penalty.

Kai Havertz's consolation strike into the top corner proved to be the final kick of the game as Bayern defended their title.

