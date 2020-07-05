Bayern beat Leverkusen in German Cup final

5370537724001

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have kept their hopes of a treble alive after beating Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to win the German Cup for the 20th time.

David Alaba gave Bayern the lead with a free kick in the 16th minute on Sunday after Robert Lewandowski was fouled at the edge of the box, with the defender's effort sailing over the wall and beating the outstretched arm of Lukas Hradecky in goal.