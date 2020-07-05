Nolito gives Celta precious La Liga point

Nolito's clever free-kick has helped strugglers Celta Vigo pick up a vital point in a 1-1 home draw with Real Betis in Spain's La Liga.

The former Spain winger found a gap at the near post to beat Betis keeper Joel Robles with a well-struck shot on 22 minutes on Saturday.

Betis recovered in the second half and referee Pablo Gonzalez pointed to the spot when Rafinha kicked out at Andres Guardado.

The referee was urged by the VAR to review the decision and after watching replays on the pitchside monitor, he changed his mind, adjudging Rafinha to have made contact with the ball.

"First there was a foul on me but then I thought it was a penalty [against Rafinha]," Celta Vigo goalscorer Nolito admitted.

Betis kept going and Zouhair Feddal swept the ball past Ruben Blanco to give them a well-earned point.

Celta stay fourth from bottom but with a six-point cushion and four games left. Betis remain 13th.

Later on Saturday Valladolid host Alaves and Valencia go to Granada.

On Sunday leaders Real Madrid go to Athletic Bilbao, and Barcelona visit Villarreal.