AAP Soccer

Nolito gives Celta precious La Liga point

By AAP Newswire

Celta Vigo's Nolito (L) - AAP

1 of 1

Nolito's clever free-kick has helped strugglers Celta Vigo pick up a vital point in a 1-1 home draw with Real Betis in Spain's La Liga.

The former Spain winger found a gap at the near post to beat Betis keeper Joel Robles with a well-struck shot on 22 minutes on Saturday.

Betis recovered in the second half and referee Pablo Gonzalez pointed to the spot when Rafinha kicked out at Andres Guardado.

The referee was urged by the VAR to review the decision and after watching replays on the pitchside monitor, he changed his mind, adjudging Rafinha to have made contact with the ball.

"First there was a foul on me but then I thought it was a penalty [against Rafinha]," Celta Vigo goalscorer Nolito admitted.

Betis kept going and Zouhair Feddal swept the ball past Ruben Blanco to give them a well-earned point.

Celta stay fourth from bottom but with a six-point cushion and four games left. Betis remain 13th.

Later on Saturday Valladolid host Alaves and Valencia go to Granada.

On Sunday leaders Real Madrid go to Athletic Bilbao, and Barcelona visit Villarreal.

Latest articles

Rugby

Tiger Leilua waits on NRL high tackle call

Wests Tigers veteran Joey Leilua could be in hot water for an off-the-ball high tackle on Penrith fullback Dylan Edwards in their NRL clash.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Luai now finding his best at Penrith

Five-eighth Jarome Luai has gone from questions being asked over his spot in the halves at Penrith to one of their best in the past two wins.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Broncos expected to stick by Seibold

Brisbane chief executive Paul White has called an NRL press conference for Sunday morning and is expected to confirm the club will stand by Anthony Seibold.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atalanta keep Champions League hopes alive

Atalanta have beaten visiting Napoli 2-0 in Serie A to maintain their stranglehold on the fourth and final European Champions League spot.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire