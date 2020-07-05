Dybala, Ronaldo help Juvetus win derby

5370537724001

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have netted and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set the Serie A appearance record in Juventus' 4-1 defeat of Torino, which put the leaders seven points clear of Lazio before their late game with AC Milan.

Dybala opened the scoring on three minutes with a deflected shot and Juan Cuadrado fired firmly into the far corner 29 minutes into the Turin derby at Juvetus' Allianz Stadium on Saturday.