Dybala, Ronaldo help Juvetus win derby

By AAP Newswire

Cristiano Ronaldo (R) and Paulo Dybala - AAP

Paulo Dybala and Cristiano Ronaldo have netted and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon set the Serie A appearance record in Juventus' 4-1 defeat of Torino, which put the leaders seven points clear of Lazio before their late game with AC Milan.

Dybala opened the scoring on three minutes with a deflected shot and Juan Cuadrado fired firmly into the far corner 29 minutes into the Turin derby at Juvetus' Allianz Stadium on Saturday.

The 42-year-old Buffon bravely saved a Simone Verdi drive in his 648th record league appearance, but was beaten by an Andrea Belotti penalty awarded in stoppage time after VAR decided Matthijs de Ligt had handled.

Ronaldo drilled home his first free-kick in two Juve seasons on 61 minutes and is now on 25 goals, four behind Lazio top scorer Ciro Immobile.

Il Toro's third straight defeat got worse after a late own goal from substitute Koffi Djidji and they sit six points clear of the three-team relegation zone with eight games to go.

