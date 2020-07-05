Mooy stars as Brighton beat Norwich in EPL

Australia's Aaron Mooy has set up the winner as Brighton & Hove Albion beat Norwich City 1-0 to leave them requiring something close to a miracle to survive in the English Premier League.

Leandro Trossard's 25th-minute goal was enough to give Brighton victory on Sunday, keeping them 15th but nine points above the bottom three and almost assured of safety.

Norwich remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table with five games to go.

Mooy's free-kick found Aaron Connolly in the third minute, but his Seagulls teammate fizzed his effort over the bar.

Norwich then took control but couldn't create any clear cut chances until centre-back Timm Klose gave possession away in midfield in the 25th minute.

Brighton broke at pace with Neal Maupay playing in Mooy down the right, and the Australia midfielder produced a fine cross into the area where Trossard stroked home from seven yards.

It was almost 2-0 in the 50th minute when Mooy's free-kick from the left found Dan Burn, who diverted an effort just wide off his back.

The hosts hit the post in injury time through Adam Idah but could not find a goal that would have secured a precious point.

"It is a disappointing day for us because we knew it was more or less the last chance," Norwich coach Daniel Farke admitted.

"It is important we learn for the future. I will pick them up.

"After five losses in a row it is no time for a fighting message. We don't have the right, important to stay humble. We want to show our pride."

Later on Saturday, the battle for European Champions League places heats up with third-placed Leicester, fourth-placed Chelsea, fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers all in action.