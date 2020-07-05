AAP Soccer

Mooy stars as Brighton beat Norwich in EPL

By AAP Newswire

Socceroo Aaron Mooy (R) - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's Aaron Mooy has set up the winner as Brighton & Hove Albion beat Norwich City 1-0 to leave them requiring something close to a miracle to survive in the English Premier League.

Leandro Trossard's 25th-minute goal was enough to give Brighton victory on Sunday, keeping them 15th but nine points above the bottom three and almost assured of safety.

Norwich remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table with five games to go.

Mooy's free-kick found Aaron Connolly in the third minute, but his Seagulls teammate fizzed his effort over the bar.

Norwich then took control but couldn't create any clear cut chances until centre-back Timm Klose gave possession away in midfield in the 25th minute.

Brighton broke at pace with Neal Maupay playing in Mooy down the right, and the Australia midfielder produced a fine cross into the area where Trossard stroked home from seven yards.

It was almost 2-0 in the 50th minute when Mooy's free-kick from the left found Dan Burn, who diverted an effort just wide off his back.

The hosts hit the post in injury time through Adam Idah but could not find a goal that would have secured a precious point.

"It is a disappointing day for us because we knew it was more or less the last chance," Norwich coach Daniel Farke admitted.

"It is important we learn for the future. I will pick them up.

"After five losses in a row it is no time for a fighting message. We don't have the right, important to stay humble. We want to show our pride."

Later on Saturday, the battle for European Champions League places heats up with third-placed Leicester, fourth-placed Chelsea, fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers all in action.

Latest articles

News

Corowa Centrelink service opens

The Corowa Intereach office will open for Centrelink customers only, effective Monday, June 29, with strict restrictions applied. The office will only open on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday mornings, from 9am until 12pm. Appointments must be made by...

Yarrawonga Chronicle
News

Howlong teen takes on Dry July

As the Dry July Foundation fundraiser kicks off this month, a local Howlong teen has raised over $1200 before fundraiser period had started. Hannah Lewry decided to participate in the fundraiser after her mother was diagnosed with breast cancer...

Adrienne Hartnett
News

Support to re-open a good move

The state’s peak business organisation, Business NSW welcomes the announcement of grants to help small businesses reopen or upscale.

Corowa Free Press

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bremen hit six to earn Bundesliga lifeline

Werder Bremen have beaten Cologne 6-1 to avoid direct relegation to Bundesliga 2 for the first time in their history.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Atalanta keep Champions League hopes alive

Atalanta have beaten visiting Napoli 2-0 in Serie A to maintain their stranglehold on the fourth and final European Champions League spot.

AAP Newswire