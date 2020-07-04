Norwich slump amid EPL relegation dogfight

AAP Soccer

Norwich City will need something close to a miracle to survive in the English Premier League after they were beaten 1-0 at home by Brighton & Hove Albion.

Leandro Trossard's 25th-minute goal was enough to give Brighton victory on Saturday, leaving them still 15th but now nine points above the bottom three and almost assured of safety.

Norwich remain six points adrift at the bottom of the table with five games to go.

Later on Saturday, the battle for European Champions League places hots up with third-placed Leicester, fourth-placed Chelsea, fifth-placed Manchester United and sixth-placed Wolverhampton Wanderers all in action.

