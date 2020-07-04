AAP Soccer

Morata brace highlights Atletico win

By AAP Newswire

Alvaro Morata - AAP

Alvaro Morata scored twice as Atletico Madrid continued their fine form since the Spanish La Liga restart with a 3-0 win over relegation-threatened Mallorca.

Morata put his side in front with a twice-taken 29th minute penalty before slotting home from close-range in first half injury time, and Koke added the third late on.

Mallorca could consider themselves unfortunate to fall behind after Manolo Reina saved Morata's initial spot-kick only for the striker to make no mistake when it was ordered to be retaken.

Morata doubled Atletico's advantage when he poked home from a deep cross from Manolo Llorente more than four minutes into injury time at the end of the first period.

Renan Lodi hit the bar for Atletico in the 72nd minute but Koke's strike sealed the win and strengthened Atletico's hold on third place while Mallorca remain rooted third from bottom of the table.

