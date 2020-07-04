AAP Soccer

UK MP demands inquiry into Wigan scandal

By AAP Newswire

Wigan - AAP

1 of 1

The local MP for Wigan has called for a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the former EPL club being placed in administration, claiming the it's the victim of a "major global scandal".

Britain's Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has also urged the English Football League to rescind the 12-point penalty imposed on the club.

The Latics went into administration on Wednesday, less than a month after the takeover of the club by the Next Leader Fund was formally completed.

In a letter to Oliver Dowden, the UK's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Nandy wrote: "It is only four weeks since a new ownership model was approved by the English Football League (EFL).

"In the last 24 hours its chairman (Rick Parry) has been filmed discussing the possibility that the crisis facing Wigan Athletic is linked to 'a bet in the Philippines on them being relegated'.

"With this, and the details of the transfer of ownership, (it) is starting to become clear that Wigan Athletic has been the victim of a major global scandal whose details are still emerging, with wider implications for football as a whole.

"You must ensure there is a full and comprehensive investigation into how this could have been allowed to happen."

Nandy was referring to a video posted on social media, where EFL chairman Rick Parry was unknowingly filmed discussing rumours surrounding the change of ownership and the decision to place the club in administration.

At this stage there is no evidence that Wigan's plight had anything to do with gambling.

Wigan face a 12-point penalty for entering administration, which Nandy says must be rescinded in these circumstances.

She told PA: "The EFL must immediately rescind the threat of any points penalty. Not only does this make the situation more difficult for the club in the short term, but it cannot be right that the same body who approved the new ownership model for Wigan Athletic can - just weeks later - punish the club for its failings."

Latest articles

Horse Racing

McDonald suspension term shaved on appeal

Reigning champion jockey James McDonald has had a riding suspension reduced by the Racing NSW Appeal panel

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Malibu Style out to bounce back in Sprint

Eight-year-old gelding Malibu Style will be striving to win the Listed All-Victorian Sprint Series Final for the second straight year at Flemington.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Bazooka on trial for spring assignments

Trainer David Payne has a healthy opinion of two-year-old Bazooka and is keen to use some races over the winter as a measuring stick for bigger goals.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

Soccer

WWC must leave legacy: Postecoglou

Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup and Ange Postecoglou hopes it will result in a concrete legacy for Australian football.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Roar to go Aussie as Fowler stint ends

Brisbane Roar will seek to hire an Australian coach after confirming Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler’s time at the A-League club was over.

AAP Newswire
Soccer

Bremen hit six to earn Bundesliga lifeline

Werder Bremen have beaten Cologne 6-1 to avoid direct relegation to Bundesliga 2 for the first time in their history.

AAP Newswire