UK MP demands inquiry into Wigan scandal

The local MP for Wigan has called for a full inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the former EPL club being placed in administration, claiming the it's the victim of a "major global scandal".

Britain's Shadow Foreign Secretary Lisa Nandy has also urged the English Football League to rescind the 12-point penalty imposed on the club.

The Latics went into administration on Wednesday, less than a month after the takeover of the club by the Next Leader Fund was formally completed.

In a letter to Oliver Dowden, the UK's Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), Nandy wrote: "It is only four weeks since a new ownership model was approved by the English Football League (EFL).

"In the last 24 hours its chairman (Rick Parry) has been filmed discussing the possibility that the crisis facing Wigan Athletic is linked to 'a bet in the Philippines on them being relegated'.

"With this, and the details of the transfer of ownership, (it) is starting to become clear that Wigan Athletic has been the victim of a major global scandal whose details are still emerging, with wider implications for football as a whole.

"You must ensure there is a full and comprehensive investigation into how this could have been allowed to happen."

Nandy was referring to a video posted on social media, where EFL chairman Rick Parry was unknowingly filmed discussing rumours surrounding the change of ownership and the decision to place the club in administration.

At this stage there is no evidence that Wigan's plight had anything to do with gambling.

Wigan face a 12-point penalty for entering administration, which Nandy says must be rescinded in these circumstances.

She told PA: "The EFL must immediately rescind the threat of any points penalty. Not only does this make the situation more difficult for the club in the short term, but it cannot be right that the same body who approved the new ownership model for Wigan Athletic can - just weeks later - punish the club for its failings."