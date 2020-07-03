Sane completes move from City to Bayern

AAP Soccer

Manchester City's Germany international Leroy Sane has made winning the Champions League his top target after completing his move 'home' to join Bayern Munich.

The 24-year-old, who won two English Premier League titles in his four seasons with City, has joined the Bundesliga champions on a five-year deal reported to be worth PS54.8 million ($A98.7 million).

"FC Bayern is a great club with big goals - and these goals suit me as well," he told the German team's official website.

"I'm looking forward to the new challenge. I want to win as many trophies as possible ... and the Champions League is the top priority."

Sane has only featured twce for City this season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee.

Despite having a year remaining on his contract at the Etihad Stadium he was keen on a return to his homeland, where he began his career at FC Schalke 04 in 2014.

"I will always remember my time (at City) with great joy and pride," he said on Twitter.

"I've learned a lot and I'm very proud to have been part of this journey."

City manager Pep Guardiola said on the club's website: "We wish Leroy all the best in this new chapter of his career.

"Leroy has been part of one of the most special periods in this club's history and he leaves with the best wishes of everyone here at Manchester City."

