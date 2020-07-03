AAP Soccer

Phoenix fit and buoyant after quarantine

By AAP Newswire

Ufuk Talay. - AAP

Coach Ufuk Talay has given his Wellington players a clean bill of health after they ran as an entire squad on the same piece of Sydney turf for the first time in three months.

The Phoenix completed their quarantine duties on Friday, two weeks out from the resumption of the A-League, with the bulk of the squad having spent 14 days together at the Valentine Sports Park facilities.

They were joined by English striker Gary Hooper and Mexican midfielder Ulises Davila, after the pair had travelled from their homelands and isolated in separate hotels.

The third-placed Phoenix, who have set their heart on contending for a maiden title, completed one last training session before relocating to a hotel.

"The last time the boys were all together was three months ago - it's good for morale for everyone to be living and training in a single location again, so having Uli and Hoops inside our bubble is important for them and us," Talay said.

Both imports ran separately to the rest of the team because of FFA protocols but Talay was happy with what he saw of their conditioning after 14 days confined to hotel rooms.

"Uli and Hoops are both looking fit and healthy, and definitely happy - Uli couldn't stop smiling."

